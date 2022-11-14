The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners.

Congratulations to the 2022 winners:

Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed and built her dream greenhouse around 34 vintage windows donated from a 1906 Asheville home. Heidi repaired and refinished each window herself before constructing the greenhouse with the help of her sister and father. Most of the materials used to build the almost 12′ tall greenhouse were repurposed, recycled, up-cycled or donated, including french doors purchased at the ReStore, redwood, glass block, gutters and hardware. Heidi finished the space with shelving made from repurposed wood, vintage linens from the Restore, a daybed with a donated mattress from a local rental, and rocks dug from her property.

Art – Elizabeth Dante (Landrum, SC) found inspiration for her next sculpture in an accident. When a heavy piece fell on her foot and broke it, she decided to reuse her crutches to repair another broken sculpture. “Struts” was made by blending the sculpture and crutches together with scrap wood, epoxy, and paint.

Furniture – Antonia Butler (Asheville) up-cycled an old washstand purchased from the Asheville ReStore using chalk paint, a bone inlay style stencil, and a clear waxed finish. She finished the piece by swapping the drawer knob with a more intricate piece of hardware.

Home Decor – Sheila Thibodeaux (Asheville) brought new life to old wood with her “Bedknobs and Broomsticks Croquet.” She constructed the mallets and wickets from bed posts, tool handles, and balusters sourced from the Asheville ReStore. “What was once a toy is now elevated to a tool of gaming for serious customers. Kings and queens of no domain are embracing this eloquent pastime.”

Homesteading – David and Donna Drake (Leicester) built their 8′ x 10′ greenhouse with old windows and doors. Aside from the screws and roofing, all of the materials were repurposed or reused – including lumber and hardware from the ReStore.

Live/Work Space – Beverly Kirkland (Black Mountain) and her granddaughter turned a closet-less office into a stylish and organized bedroom with the help of a few garage sales and crafty ReStore visits. Ample storage was provided by a cubby unit from the ReStore and a double hung closet built with salvaged lumber and new plywood. After finishing the storage wall with a 1980s dresser and garage sale mirror, another ReStore visit provided a wheeled work table, two stools, and the perfect bookcase bed frame. The peaceful space was finished out in white and aqua.

Photos of the winning entries can be viewed here, and photos of all submissions can be seen in this online album.

Entries were judged on quality of design and execution; replicability of concept; clarity of description; and quality of photos. Winners received a gift certificate to the Habitat ReStore.

The judging panel included: