Looking for a fun summer job? The City of Asheville is holding a second Hiring Fair for positions within the Parks and Recreation Department on April 18th from 3-7 PM. Come to Stephens-Lee Recreation Center, 30 George Washington Carver Avenue, to learn about these positions and how to apply.

Openings Include:

· Summer Playground Leaders (Minimum Age Requirement 18 years old)

· Lifeguards (Minimum Age Requirement 16 years old)

· Sports Support Staff (Minimum Age Requirement 18 years old)

· Cashiers (Minimum Age Requirement 18 years old)

Pay starts at $12.50 per hour and all openings at this hiring fair are Temporary/Seasonal opportunities.

A hiring fair is different from a job fair in that the City will interview and offer jobs to qualified candidates at the fair. The jobs will be finalized contingent upon subsequent screening steps.

Potential employees will be walked through the application process at the hiring fair but applicants are also encouraged to prequalify by registering with the City of Asheville Human Resources Department online here.

The City of Asheville pays a living wage, as calculated by Just Economics.