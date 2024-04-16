Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (April 16, 2024): The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man with an open warrant from a fire set at an apartment complex on Atkinson Street.

The Asheville Fire Department initially responded to an apartment complex on Atkinson Street on March 31 to extinguish a fire that caused substantial damage inside a unit. Thankfully, no one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Following the joint investigation with the Asheville Fire Department, Detectives charged Alexander Christian Davis (07/08/1997)with First Degree Arson.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Davis. He is a white male, 26 years old, 5’4″, 130 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Davis has a tattoo of a cross on his right shoulder.

If you would like to share information anonymously, you can text TIP2APD to 847411, use the TIP2APD smartphone app, or call 828-252-1110.