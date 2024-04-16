Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, NC (April 16, 2024): The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man with an open warrant from a fire set at an apartment complex on Atkinson Street.
The Asheville Fire Department initially responded to an apartment complex on Atkinson Street on March 31 to extinguish a fire that caused substantial damage inside a unit. Thankfully, no one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Following the joint investigation with the Asheville Fire Department, Detectives charged Alexander Christian Davis (07/08/1997)with First Degree Arson.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Davis. He is a white male, 26 years old, 5’4″, 130 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Davis has a tattoo of a cross on his right shoulder.
If you would like to share information anonymously, you can text TIP2APD to 847411, use the TIP2APD smartphone app, or call 828-252-1110.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.