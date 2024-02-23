Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (February 23, 2024): Asheville Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating Pete Ramsey (02/15/1975 ) Ramsey has an open warrant for Second Degree Forcible Rape. His charges stem from an incident in which a woman was sexually assaulted downtown last December.

Ramsey is described as a white male, 49 years old, 6’2″, 304 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a smiley face and a ‘playboy bunny’ on his upper left arm and a Chevy symbol on his upper right arm. His last known address was on Alexander Road in Leicester however, he is known to frequent downtown Asheville. If anyone sees Ramsey please do not approach, he is known to be armed.

If you know Ramsey’s whereabouts or are a victim of a similar incident, please contact APD at (828) 252-1110. To submit an anonymous tip, please use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

The Asheville Police Department works in partnership with the Buncombe County Family Justice Center to support victims of sexual offenses. The Buncombe County Family Justice Center can be contacted at (828) 250-6900.