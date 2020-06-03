Statement from Asheville Police Chief David Zack:
Transparency and accountability is what our community expects and deserves. As the Chief of Police I understand the concern has been raised over the destruction of water, food, and medical supplies. The Asheville Police Department (APD) would always prefer confiscation over destruction. We apologize for not being able to confiscate these supplies last night.
Over the past three days APD has tried to eliminate objects that can be thrown at protesters and law enforcement. Because water bottles, in particular, have been continuously used over the last three nights, officers destroyed them. Officers also searched for potentially dangerous objects, such as explosives.
The supply station was not permitted by the City of Asheville and was located on private property, without the permission of the property owner. The actions involving the supply station occurred following multiple warnings, and after the 8:00 p.m. city-wide curfew.
Last night, the city-wide curfew, coupled with law enforcement strategies and peaceful protesters, led to no physical injuries and minor property damage in the downtown area.
We care about the safety of the protesters in our community. The Asheville Fire Department and the Buncombe County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are always available, and have been staffed during the events, to treat those with injuries. Both of these agencies have been closely monitoring the protests for injuries. These services can be requested by contacting 9-1-1.
3 thoughts on “Asheville Police Chief David Zack releases statement about destruction of medical supplies during June 2 protests”
Dear Chief Zack –
I woke up this morning to see images published by the Citizen Times of Asheville Police dressed for a war zone, senselessly and brutally destroying bottled water and medical supplies. My wife and I chose to live in Asheville to start our family for its values of equity, openness, and compassion.
Last night, you failed our city. We have seen countless examples of unhinged American police taking advantage of this moment to abuse, injure, and detain the very citizens they took an oath to serve and protect. By failing to reign in the Asheville Police, you failed to uphold Asheville values. I demand that you condemn the misbehavior of the rogue Asheville Police officers and provide clear governance of their unacceptable actions.
Taking a knee makes for a nice photo op, but it strikes me as a bit cynical following the teargassing of peaceful protestors.
I know you can do better.
Thanks,
Dan Radin
The only thing transparent about this press release is how full of shit the chief is.
Destroying water supplies during wartime is a violation of Arts. 10-11, Arts. 13-14, Art. 16 of Protocol II of the Geneva Conventions.
“Attacks are forbidden on civilians and on ‘objects indispensable to civilian survival’ such as crops, irrigation systems or drinking water sources, cultural objects, and places of worship”
Shouldn’t APD be better than war-crimes?