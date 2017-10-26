From the Asheville Police Department:
Asheville Police Request Assistance to Locate Penelope Frisby
Asheville, NC (October 26, 2017): The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate Penelope Ann Frisby, of Weaverville. Frisby has nine outstanding felony warrants related to the embezzlement of $236,628.26 from Davis and Whitlock, P.C.
Outstanding Warrants include:
- Obtaining Property Under False Pretense Exceeding $100,000
- 4 counts of Forgery of Instrument
- 4 counts of Uttering Forged Instrument
Frisby is 56 years of age and described as a white female, 5’4″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Penelope Frisby they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.