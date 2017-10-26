Asheville Police Request Assistance to Locate Penelope Frisby

Asheville, NC (October 26, 2017): The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate Penelope Ann Frisby, of Weaverville. Frisby has nine outstanding felony warrants related to the embezzlement of $236,628.26 from Davis and Whitlock, P.C.

Image courtesy of APD

Outstanding Warrants include:

Obtaining Property Under False Pretense Exceeding $100,000

4 counts of Forgery of Instrument

4 counts of Uttering Forged Instrument

Frisby is 56 years of age and described as a white female, 5’4″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Penelope Frisby they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.