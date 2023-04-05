Press release from APD:
Asheville Police Department Officers have identified and charged Reece Coy Johnson (12/21/1990) with Obtaining Property by False Pretense.
The Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Johnson, who is described as a 32-year-old white male, 6’1″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos, including a woman’s face on his left forearm, a fishhook on his left hand, and a tree on the center of his back.
If you know his whereabouts or have any information, contact APD with an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store). You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.
