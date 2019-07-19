Community tips lead to investigation and arrest of four people. Following an investigation into activities at 296 Short Michigan Avenue, Apartment 2E, the Asheville Police Department (APD) Tuesday arrested three adults and one juvenile.

Travis Jordan was served six felony warrants for Breaking and Entering x3, Larceny after Breaking and Entering x2, and Possession of Burglary Tools

Tracy Ussery was charged with Maintain a Dwelling and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Zoe Eichman was served four outstanding warrants for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Licensed Revoked

A 16-year-old was charged with Possession of Firearm by Minor. APD is not releasing his name because of his age.

APD would like to encourage anyone who sees something, to say something. You may report a tip or information on a crime by calling APD at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous through both of these numbers.