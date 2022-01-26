Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (Jan. 26, 2022): Asheville Police are investigating three breaking and entering cases that occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday, and investigators believe the same suspect could be responsible for all cases.

First Case: Officers were dispatched to the Early Girl Eatery on Hendersonville Road, where they found that someone broke in and stole the cash drawer from the cash register, stealing around $400.

Second Case: Officers responded to the Black Bear Café on Sweeten Creek Road, where they found that a suspect broke the front glass doors and entered the business. He attempted to get into the safe, but was unsuccessful. He did take the cash drawer from the register, but it was void of any paper money.

Third Case: Officers arrived at Mr. Sushi on Hendersonville Road to investigate a report of property damage, where they found that the handle of the back door had been broken off. No entry was made.

Detectives say that in all three cases, the suspect used force to break or pry the door to the business, all around 4 a.m. Sunday. They say the suspect could be the same person based on surveillance footage. He is described as a male wearing dark pants or blue jeans and a green or tan-hooded jacket or hoodie.

If anyone has any information about these cases, you are encouraged to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Or you send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.