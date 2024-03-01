Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (March 1, 2024): The Asheville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted for open warrants for child abuse stemming from an incident early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a business located on Tunnel Road around 2:17 a.m. on March 1 to investigate a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, officers located a parked vehicle matching the description with two individuals unconscious inside who had been using drugs with a child in the back seat of the vehicle unsecured. Officers attempted to awaken the impaired occupants by knocking on the windows of the vehicle. The driver regained consciousness, placed the vehicle in reverse, and struck a patrol car. The driver then placed the vehicle in drive and almost struck an officer before fleeing towards Tunnel Road. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

After further investigation, officers identified and charged the occupants, Keira Lane Van Hanken (04/15/1999) and Correy Allen Dolan (05/14/1999.)

Keira Lane Van Hanken (04/15/1999) was charged with the following:

-Felony Flee/Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle

-Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage

-Fail to Report Accident

-Reckless Driving to Endanger

-Child Abuse

-Second Degree Trespass

-Possess Drug Paraphernalia

-No Liability Insurance

-Fail to Wear Seat Belt

-Child not in Rear Seat

-Cancel/Revoke/Suspended Tag

-Expired Registration Card/Tag

-Expired/No Inspection

-Drive without Headlamps

-Rear Lamps Violation

-Fail to Stop Steady Red Light

Van Hanken is described as a white female, 24 years old, 5’3”, around 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Correy Allen Dolan (05/14/1999) was charged with the following:

-Felony Possession of Schedule II

-Second Degree Trespass

-Child Abuse

-Fail to Wear Seat Belt

Dolan is described as an indigenous male, 24 years old, 6’0”, around 149 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

We urge anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Or you can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. The safety and well-being of the child are our utmost priority.