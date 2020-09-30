Rent report from Apartment List:

Apartment List is releasing a new rent estimate methodology and index to track transacted rents throughout the country. These rent statistics represent our latest effort to design methods that address the most common issues that arise in rent growth estimation. In particular, this update reflects a concerted effort to capture transactedrents, as opposed to list rents, and we’ve found the difference to be meaningful during the pandemic.

Our new numbers continue to paint the picture of a protracted national slowdown and uneven recovery: the national rent index is down 1.4% year-over-year, but there is tremendous regional variation beneath the surface. San Francisco and New York City continue to lead the nation in pandemic rent drops, while smaller markets like Boise and Colorado Springs are heating up.

Here are some of this month’s highlights:

Rents in Asheville increased by 1.0% month-over-month, and are up by 0.6% since the start of the pandemic in March.

Year-over-year rent growth in Asheville currently stands at -0.7% compared to 2.0% at this time last year.

New rent index for Asheville up 0.6% since start of pandemic