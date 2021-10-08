Press release from City of Asheville:

Assistant City Manager Cathy Ball has accepted a position as City Manager with Johnson City, TN. Her last day of service in Asheville will be November 10, 2021.

Ball has served the Asheville community for 24 years in several key roles, including Transportation Director, Public Works Director, and Assistant City Manager. In 2018, she served as the Interim City Manager at the request of the Asheville City Council.

“I am honored to have served this community for these 24 years,” said Ball. My greatest accomplishments are the relationships I have developed with the community and my fellow public servants. While it is bittersweet, I take so many life lessons with me as I move to serve the City of Johnson City, Tennessee.”

Throughout her tenure, Ball has been instrumental in many key initiatives whose foundations were in partnerships. Projects such as the city parking garage and workforce housing development at 51 Biltmore Avenue, the public/private partnership with New Belgium Brewery, and utilizing federal resources to protect our homeless population by providing non-congregate housing during a global pandemic demonstrate a commitment to community investment.

“Cathy shows up every day with a passion for public service and community connection,” said City Manager Debra Campbell. “Her many contributions have made a significant and lasting impact in the Asheville community, and she will be missed. On behalf of Mayor Manheimer and the entire City Council, we offer appreciation and well wishes for Cathy in her future.”

An Assistant City Manager selection process will be underway shortly.

Find a copy of this press release on Asheville City Source.