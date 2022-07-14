Press release from the Atlanta Braves:
ATLANTA (July 12, 2022) – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. On Friday, Sept. 2, the trophy will be available for viewing at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. More information is available here.
The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.