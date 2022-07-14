Press release from the Atlanta Braves:

ATLANTA (July 12, 2022) – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. On Friday, Sept. 2, the trophy will be available for viewing at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. More information is available here.

The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.