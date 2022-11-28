Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement in response to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ (NCDHHS) decision to approve AdventHealth’s Certificate of Need application for acute care beds in Western North Carolina.

“Competition in health care lowers cost and improves quality for patients. Mission Health System has virtually no hospital competitors in Western North Carolina. That’s why I urged NCDHHS to award the Certificate of Need to a provider other than Mission. My hope is that as a result of NCDHHS’ decision, the people of western North Carolina will benefit from lower costs and better quality of care.”