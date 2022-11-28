Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement in response to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ (NCDHHS) decision to approve AdventHealth’s Certificate of Need application for acute care beds in Western North Carolina.
“Competition in health care lowers cost and improves quality for patients. Mission Health System has virtually no hospital competitors in Western North Carolina. That’s why I urged NCDHHS to award the Certificate of Need to a provider other than Mission. My hope is that as a result of NCDHHS’ decision, the people of western North Carolina will benefit from lower costs and better quality of care.”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.