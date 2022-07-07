Press release from City of Asheville

The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to have a voice in the City’s growth and future? If yes, take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by serving on one of the many committees the City has to offer.

Please visit the City’s Boards and Commissions webpage for a Boards and Commissions Application or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5839 or by email to boards@ashevillenc.gov.

CURRENT VACANCIES:

Unless otherwise noted, the deadline for applications for these openings is

Monday, August 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING ADVISORY COMMITTEE – Some duties of the Committee include: (1) to consider affordable housing policy issues and advise City leadership about those policies; (2) to develop concrete action steps to implement the highest priorities of the Affordable Housing Plan, and to update that Plan as appropriate over time; and (3) to advise City leadership and staff regarding affordable housing priorities for the investment of City-controlled funds.

AUDIT COMMITTEE – (This opening is for a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) – Please note certification on application). The committee: 1) Reviews internal audits reports; 2) Reviews with management and the external auditors the results of the financial statements audit; 3) Reports to City Council about committee activities, issues, and related recommendations as needed, but at a minimum, one time a year; and 4) Provides an open avenue of communication between internal audit, the external auditors, and City Council.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT – The Board functions as a quasi-judicial board to (1) hear and decides applications for approval of variances from the terms of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), except where the UDO places responsibility for hearing or considering such a variance with another body; (2) hear and decide appeals from any order, requirement, permit, decision, or determination issued or made by an administrative officer of the City in enforcing any provisions of the UDO; (3) services as the City’s Housing Code Appeals Board; and (4) performs such additional powers and duties as may be set forth elsewhere in the UDO and in other laws and regulations.

HISTORIC RESOURCES COMMISSION – The Historic Resources Commission (HRC) is charged with preserving and protecting the cultural and architectural character of Asheville and Buncombe County. In addition to reviewing proposed projects affecting locally designated historic properties, the HRC is responsible for recommending local district and landmark designation to the City Council. The HRC also functions as an educational resource within the community, and strives to foster Asheville’s unique sense of place through its preservation efforts. Members must have demonstrated special interest, experience or education in history, architecture, archeology, architectural history, historic preservation, landscape architecture or related field.