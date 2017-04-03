Press release from the Charles George VA Medical Center:
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Charles George VA Medical Center will be hosting a Bataan Death March 75th Anniversary Event at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017. Participants will gather in the medical center Atrium to commemorate the sacrifice of thousands of American and Allied service members of World War 2 who lost their lives in the Bataan Death March or endured years of horrible treatment as Prisoners of War. The event will include special recognition for former Prisoner of War and Bataan Death March survivor Wayne Carringer an Army Veteran and native of Western North Carolina.
Patrick Cleburne McClary is the keynote speaker. Mclary is a Marine Vietnam Veteran who suffered major injuries during combat in Vietnam. McClary now uses his powerful story of to motivate audiences around the world.
Welcoming remarks will be made by Medical Center Director Cynthia Breyfogle. Veterans’ sacrifices will also be recognized with a “Missing Man Table” Ceremony, special recognitions and coin presentations.
Veterans, the community and the media are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be available.
