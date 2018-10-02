Press release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC, along with more than 270 Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliates across the country, today unveiled a new, modern look and brand repositioning with a goal of recruiting more diverse volunteers.

“The need in Asheville for young people to have a role model is more urgent than ever,” said Robin Myer, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC. “To attract more volunteers of all generations, we needed a modernization of our brand to make an impact in the community and meet the need of the essential work of matching youth with mentors by better engaging younger generations as mentors.”

Months of research, including focus groups with potential Bigs, as well as current Bigs, Littles, donors, staff, and leadership showed that the brand was not effectively connecting with younger prospective mentors or conveying the urgent mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters. The organization is intentionally pivoting from messages of the importance of mentoring, to messages of the urgent need for the adults in the community to step up to defend the potential of every child. The organization’s mission will remain the same, as will the decades-old core model of building bridges in communities by connecting one adult with one child and supporting that match at every stage — but now the organization will focus on a child’s potential, and our role as adults in helping children achieve their best possible futures.

“In our community, we know that youth are facing numerous challenges. Our organization’s new brand is designed to help us ensure we can serve more children by recruiting more volunteers in the 10 Western North Carolina counties we serve,” said Myer.

The brand repositioning and new look are just the beginning. In the coming year, BBBS of WNC will transition to a new, modern, nationwide technology system, participate in new training and use the new positioning to refocus efforts on recruiting local volunteers.

Locally, the brand repositioning is paralleled by a programmatic enrichment which seeks to create “friendships with a purpose” through fostering a team approach wherein parents, mentors and BBBS staff all work together to help “Littles” develop positive behaviors and outcomes.

Learn more about the new brand positioning, the logo or messaging, or how to get involved at www.bbbs.org/bigpotential. Share the new look and follow updates on Facebook and Twitter using #BBBS