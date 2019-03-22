Letter from Eblen Charities Executive Director Bill Murdock, who is retiring from the charity, to Board of Trustees Chair Mary Ann Rice:

3/21/19

Mary Ann Rice

Chair

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College

Mary Ann:

I can’t begin to find the words to express what a great honor it has been to have serve on the board of trustees at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College and to be part of the work of the college and the countless lives it touches.

I have been thinking for some time about what direction to go regarding the board seat that I currently hold and have decided to relinquish my seat as I don’t want the distractions of the past few weeks to interfere with the tremendous work of the board of trustees and that of the college.

Please know how much I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the board and wish only the best to each member of the board and the remarkable work of A-B Tech.

With kindest regards.

Bill Murdock