Letter from Eblen Charities Executive Director Bill Murdock, who is retiring from the charity, to Board of Trustees Chair Mary Ann Rice:
3/21/19
Mary Ann Rice
Chair
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
Mary Ann:
I can’t begin to find the words to express what a great honor it has been to have serve on the board of trustees at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College and to be part of the work of the college and the countless lives it touches.
I have been thinking for some time about what direction to go regarding the board seat that I currently hold and have decided to relinquish my seat as I don’t want the distractions of the past few weeks to interfere with the tremendous work of the board of trustees and that of the college.
Please know how much I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the board and wish only the best to each member of the board and the remarkable work of A-B Tech.
With kindest regards.
Bill Murdock
