Press release from Bright Planning:

Merchants in Historic Biltmore Village announced today that 30 businesses there have officially transitioned to a “no plastic bags” operation, making them the first merchant group in the city to embrace a sweeping voluntary plastic bag ban.

The seeds of this sustainable transition were planted in fall 2018, when Asheville GreenWorks sent a call to locals to join a Plastic Reduction Task Force. Nearly a dozen volunteers stepped forward and developed an action plan to help merchants operating in Biltmore Village move toward a Voluntary Plastic Bag Ban. During the ensuing weeks and months, volunteers went door-to-door in Biltmore Village, promoting the initiative. With an enthusiastic response from the majority of merchants in Biltmore Village, the task force moved forward in its next steps: developing the initiative’s logo, providing education to participants and prospective businesses, and raising awareness through social media.

The following Biltmore Village businesses have officially transitioned to a “no plastic bags” operation:

Catawba Brewing, Lululemon (uses reusable bags), London District Studio, Soma, Brooks Brothers, The Gardener’s Cottage, Monkee’s of Biltmore, Oodles & Maggie, Palm Village—A Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store, Margaret & Maxwell, JoS. A Bank, Chico’s, Porter & Prince, Scout Boutique, Soft Surroundings, Turner & Co., Williams-Sonoma, Estate Jewelry Limited, Corner Kitchen, Red Stag Grill, Grand Bohemian Hotel, J. Jill, Nest Boutique + DIY Studio, Casablanca Cigar Bar, White House|Black Market, MTN Merch, Village Wayside Bar & Grille, Southern Tide, Village Antiques, and Rezaz.

Continuing their commitment to environmental stewardship, merchants in Historic Biltmore Village will join together on Tuesday, August 20 for a business member-only, community-wide Street Clean-Up, spanning from Biltmore Avenue to Reed Street. The Street Clean-Up kicks off at 3pm and continues through late afternoon, where it will conclude with group refreshments at Corner Kitchen.

GreenWorks’ Plastic Reduction Task Force is now putting out a call to see what other Asheville merchant groups will next volunteer to reduce their plastic bag use.

About Asheville Greenworks:

Established in 1973, Asheville GreenWorks’ mission is to inspire, equip, and mobilize individuals and communities to take care of the places we love to live. We engage with local communities in grassroots projects such as tree plantings, environmental cleanups, anti-litter and waste reduction education, creation of green spaces, and the care and preservation of the Asheville area’s rivers and trees. We work in the urban environment with nearly 3,500 volunteers every year to create connections and improvements to the places they spend their time – rivers, greenways, parks, and open spaces. From our earliest days, our organization has had the support of community members and local businesses with a bright vision for the future, passion to bring a diversity of people together, and dedication to seeing results.

For more information, visit https://www.ashevillegreenworks.org/