This Saturday, the next episode of White Horse Live, a live-streaming concert series co-produced by White Horse Black Mountain and RadHaus Studio, will feature NPR Theme Composer BJ Leiderman in his very first live stream performance, to benefit MANNA FoodBank in their ongoing effort to feed many people across Western North Carolina during this pandemic.

“Since the pandemic hit in mid-March, MANNA and our 16-county food partner network have seen a huge increase in the numbers of people needing food support—more than 65% on average across the region,” says Hannah Randall, Chief Executive Officer for MANNA. “This is paired with a continued deep decline in food donations through our regular supply chains.”

But even with a dramatic increase in demand, and a decrease in food donations, MANNA continues to stretch every resource to increase food distribution at this time, and marked a record 2 million pounds of food distributed in April alone.

At the same time, musicians and venues are some of the hardest hit by the economic impacts of the pandemic. BJ and Bob Hinkle, the owner of White Horse Black Mountain, along with Rebekkah Hilgraves of RadHaus.Studio, want to help where they can.

“The shows suddenly disappeared,” points out Hilgraves, owner of RadHaus.Studio. “Venues were closed, tours cancelled, and the work just disappeared, poof!” Noting that artists have been left behind by federal relief efforts, Hilgraves says “we thought that the best way to support them was to create new paths to reach their audiences, so that we can help connect audiences with families who need the most support, too.”

“We can help feed a lot of people,” says Leiderman. “It’s pretty incredible that every dollar donated to MANNA can help provide enough food for four meals, and there are so many people who need us right now.”

Join BJ for this special event as he performs some of your favorite tunes by Cat Stevens, Janis Ian, Billy Joel, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, the Beatles (just to mention a few). And, of course, some of his best loved Public Radio Themes.

“A splendid time is guaranteed for all!”

The live-stream video starts at 8pm on Saturday, and can be found online at http://bjleiderman.whitehorse.live