Press release from Blue Ridge Community College:

To honor the life of Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hendrix, killed in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 2020, Blue Ridge Community College has established the Deputy Ryan Hendrix Scholarship Fund to support students who wish to go through Basic Law Enforcement Training and enter the law enforcement profession.

“In addition to being a graduate of Blue Ridge Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Program in 2015, Deputy Hendrix gave back to the College by volunteering with new cadets and trainees going through the program,” said Blue Ridge Community College President Dr. Laura B. Leatherwood. “He loved this community and his profession and we hope to somehow honor his commitment to courage and service by providing this scholarship.”

The Deputy Ryan Hendrix Scholarship Fund is available through the Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation. Contributions to the fund may be made to the Educational Foundation online at blueridge.edu/educational-foundation.