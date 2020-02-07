Press release from Blue Ridge Health:

The Pisgah Health Foundation has awarded Blue Ridge Health (BRH) – Transylvania a $168,300 grant to provide increased access to behavioral health services in Transylvania County. The practice, which recently relocated to 29 West French Broad Street in Brevard, will add a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and a RN Case Manager to their existing behavioral health team.

“This is truly a game changer for our patients and the Transylvania County community,” said Linda Davidson, BRH Medical Director of Behavioral Health. “For example, we see many patients who are struggling with substance abuse. To have a coordinated team of behavioral health professionals integrated with our medical providers, all working at one location, will lead to significantly better outcomes and a greater chance to break free from the cycle of addiction.”

BRH-Transylvania opened in October 2012 and has since served 10,545 patients (50% of whom are uninsured) with 78,454 medical, dental, behavioral health and nutrition visits. Most major insurances are accepted and for those patients who are uninsured or have high deductibles, BRH offers a slide scale fee based on household size and income. No one is turned away for inability to pay.

“We are grateful to the Pisgah Health Foundation for recognizing the importance of our work and providing us with the means to enhance our behavioral health services,” said Dr. Richard Hudspeth, Chief Executive Officer of BRH. “As an organization we are proud of our role in helping Transylvania residents focus on their whole-body health and we look forward to serving the community for many years to come.”

To schedule an appointment or to learn more about services at BRH-Transylvania, please call 828.883.5550 or visit brchs.com.