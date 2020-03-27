Press release from the Blue Ridge Humane Society:

Blue Ridge Humane Society will remain closed to the public for the immediate future due to the ongoing developments of the spread of COVID-19 and at the recommendations of local and national experts. The closures will continued to be evaluated by BRHS staff to determine a safe return to public operation.

Adoptions are still ongoing by appointment only. Interested adopters can view available animals online and fill out the adoption application in order to set up a meeting. The Administrative Office and Blue Ridge Humane Society Thrift Store are closed entirely to the public at this time.

Blue Ridge Humane is still in need of help from our community however. Your support through fostering, donations, supplies, and adoptions means the world!

BRHS asks that the public monitor its website, www.blueridgehumane.org, and their social media channels for regular updates, as the reduction in services is subject to change based on guidance received from local and national public health officials.

With a potential decrease in staff due to risk of exposure, a probable increase in animals entering shelters, and reduction in income, Blue Ridge Humane asks for the community’s help in the following areas:

Foster homes needed: We are seeking foster families who are willing to house animals during a time when our Adoption Center might not be fully staffed to do so. Please consider opening your heart and home to a homeless during this pandemic. We provide food, supplies, and medical care. You provide your lifesaving home and love. Social distancing doesn’t exist when you’re spending your time with a pet in need! Contact foster@blueridgehumane.org for more information.

When shopping for supplies, consider adding an extra bag of pet food, a bottle of hand sanitizer, or a package of paper towels for our Adoption Center to your Amazon order. We need them daily to function and are feeling the effects of the surge in their demand. You purchase items from our Amazon Wish List or send a gift card!

Adopt: Help us clear our Adoption Center. We currently have amazing pets in our care looking for a home. If you've considered adding a four-legged member to your family, now is a great time!

Donate: As our revenue stream is limited during this time, consider a monetary donation to help ensure the continuation of animal care of Blue Ridge Humane now only now but in the future.

For more tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19 and preparing a care plan for your pet read our Emergency Plan Preparedness post or for a list of community resources in place to help pet owners during this time read Pet Resources Available.