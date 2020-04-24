Blue Ridge Parkway to resurface 25 miles near Asheville

Press release from the Blue Ridge Parkway:

National Park Service officials announced today that approximately 25 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, in the vicinity of Asheville, NC, and between Milepost 365 and 392, will be resurfaced with thin-lift asphalt beginning April 27. Within scheduled project areas, park visitors can expect full, two-lane night closures and single-lane day closures and delays. Due to high traffic volumes in the area of this project, the following specific conditions will be in place:

Night work may take place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Monday – Friday, with full, two-lane closures from Milepost 382.6 (just south of the US 70/Tunnel Road ramps) to 393.7 (just north of the NC 191/Brevard Road ramp).

Day work with single-lane traffic control will occur accordingly: From Milepost 365.5 to 382.0 work may take place from 30 minutes past sunrise to 30 minutes prior to sunset. From Milepost 382.0 (Folk Art Center) to 393.7 (at the NC 191 ramp) work is restricted to the hours between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.



This resurfacing project is expected to be complete by September of 2020. This project does not include a section of the Parkway between Milepost 388.8 and 392 due to the ongoing I-26 bridge construction. As with any road project, motorists and park users must exercise caution. In the interest of visitor safety, park visitors are asked to: