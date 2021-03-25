Press release from Buncombe County government:
Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has been called beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 200 College Street, Room 326, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, in order to hold a work session for discussions concerning the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public attendance will be permitted. The public will be able to watch the meeting via Facebook Live @Buncombegov.
If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the Clerk to the Board at 250-4105.
