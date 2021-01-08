Notice from Buncombe County:

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County has called a special meeting of the Board beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 200 College Street, Room 326, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

The special meeting will be held in order to discuss the local impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine distribution information.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public attendance will be permitted. The public will be able to watch the meeting via Facebook Live @Buncombegov or on BCTV.

This the 8th day of January, 2021.