Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County Commissioners and the Asheville City Council will hold a joint work session beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood Street, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. This is a follow-up to the joint work session on homelessness in January and will focus on the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee’s (HIAC) progress in implementing recommendations from the National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH), updates on key projects, and next steps.