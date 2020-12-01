Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners:

Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has been called beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, to be held at A-B Tech Woodfin Campus, 24 Canoe Lane, Asheville, NC 28804, for the Commissioners’ Budget Retreat.

If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the Clerk to the Board at 250-4105.