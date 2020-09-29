Press release from Buncombe County Public Schools:

The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in regular session on October 1, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC via Electronic Means. Work session updates and closed session will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Beaucatcher Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student and attorney client matters.

Due to the current health emergency directives, visitors will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Public Comment will be accepted in person. Members of the public wishing to speak will need to arrive no later than 5:15 p.m. and come to Entrance “B”. Those wishing to speak will sign in and have precisely three minutes to speak. Members of the public will be screened before entering the building, required to wear a face covering while on the property and space six feet apart while waiting. Further instructions will be provided upon arrival.

Given the desire of BCS to provide the most information possible to the public, the public may view the live broadcast via YouTube or watch the recorded meeting that will be published on YouTube after the session.

The Regular Meeting will be broadcast live on the BCS Communications Department YouTube Account at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_mcLwJKsXbhIITo2H0UJw/featured

All meetings will take place at the Buncombe County Board of Education located at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC.

Please visit the regular meeting agenda at the following link:

https://www.buncombeschools.org/current agenda