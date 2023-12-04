News release from Martin Moore:

Democrat Martin Moore has filed his candidacy for the North Carolina Court of Appeals seat held by Republican Hunter Murphy. Moore, age 35, is an attorney and mediator serving his first term on the Buncombe County Commission.

“We have to elect judges who are committed to integrity, fairness, and just outcomes, and who can recognize where our system has failed. I am focused on using my experience to assure equal justice for all North Carolinians,” says Moore.

Moore graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina School of Law. He began his career as a public defender, worked in private practice as an associate at Van Winkle, Buck, Wall, Starnes, & Davis, P.A., and now operates a mediation and appellate law practice.

“I’m thrilled to support Commissioner Martin Moore in his campaign for a seat on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Martin represents the future of a judiciary that works for all North Carolinians, and we’re going to work together to ensure that we win back courts over the next three election cycles. As a former public defender, Martin will bring a critical perspective to the Court of Appeals. He’s also a talented communicator, and will do much to advance our collective work in making sure voters understand how the courts should be working for them,” says North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs.

During the 2022 election cycle, Martin was the only Democrat across the entire state of North Carolina to flip a Republican held county commissioner seat, winning 55 percent to 44 percent against NASCAR Hall of Fame member Robert Pressley.

Martin has been endorsed by North Carolina Supreme Court Justices Anita Earls and Allison Riggs, Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller and Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferara.

Moore believes his experience, ranging from juvenile defense to complex business cases, and his commitment to public service, make him uniquely qualified for the Court of Appeals.

“Our judiciary is strongest when it includes a diverse set of experiences and backgrounds. I began my career in public service, gained experience in private practice, and continue to fight for our community as Commissioner. We need judges who understand the people of North Carolina and are committed to equal justice for everyone in North Carolina,” says Moore.