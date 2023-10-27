Press release from Parker Sloan:
Buncombe County Commissioner Parker Sloan announced today that he is running for Commission in District Three. Parker and his wife Maia live in Asheville with their five year old son Austin, three year old daughter Willa and Lucy, their black lab.
“My priority if re-elected will be focusing on how to limit the impact of the rising cost of living in our community, increasing teacher pay and access to affordable housing. We also must invest in climate mitigation measures that reduce costs for consumers and plan for the long-term by taking a hard look at our infrastructure and ability to adapt to severe weather events,” says Sloan.Parker grew up in Winston-Salem and was lucky to be raised by Betsy Sloan, a single mom who taught him the importance of service and giving back. He moved to Buncombe County in 2007 after graduating from Appalachian State with a degree in Community Planning and Geography.
Since joining County Commission in 2020, Parker Sloan a progressive Democrat, has fought for increased County investment and involvement in building more affordable housing, increased local supplement pay for teachers, established the French Broad Clean Water Fund, introduced a new $1 million dollar revolving loan fund for home HVAC improvements, and supported expanding our County Community Paramedic Program. Parker serves as Chair of the newly formed Buncombe County Climate and Environment Committee.
Parker currently works as Director of Community & Economic Development at a national utility scale solar energy company here in Asheville. While working full-time he went back to school to earn his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Western Carolina University.
You can find out more about what issues are important to Parker visit: https://electparkersloan.com/.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.