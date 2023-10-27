“My priority if re-elected will be focusing on how to limit the impact of the rising cost of living in our community, increasing teacher pay and access to affordable housing. We also must invest in climate mitigation measures that reduce costs for consumers and plan for the long-term by taking a hard look at our infrastructure and ability to adapt to severe weather events,” says Sloan.

Parker grew up in Winston-Salem and was lucky to be raised by Betsy Sloan, a single mom who taught him the importance of service and giving back. He moved to Buncombe County in 2007 after graduating from Appalachian State with a degree in Community Planning and Geography.

Since joining County Commission in 2020, Parker Sloan a progressive Democrat, has fought for increased County investment and involvement in building more affordable housing, increased local supplement pay for teachers, established the French Broad Clean Water Fund, introduced a new $1 million dollar revolving loan fund for home HVAC improvements, and supported expanding our County Community Paramedic Program. Parker serves as Chair of the newly formed Buncombe County Climate and Environment Committee.