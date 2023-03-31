Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County administrative offices will be closed on Friday, April 7. Please see below for how other services may be affected.

Buncombe County Animal Shelter

The Buncombe County Animal Shelter will be closed on Friday, April 7. Please note the Animal Shelter does not operate the same hours as the Adoption Center. We are closed on Sundays and all recognized Buncombe County holidays. On holidays, we run an emergency schedule, opening for 15 minutes only at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m.

Buncombe County Board of Elections

Administrative offices will be closed Friday, April 7.

Buncombe County Courthouse

Buncombe County courts observe the North Carolina Judicial Branch holiday schedule and will be closed Friday, April 7.

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office front desk will be closed Friday, April 7. All other operations will be on a normal schedule.

Emergency Services & Public Safety Communications

Administrative offices will be closed Friday, April 7. EMS and 911 maintain normal operations.

Family Justice Center

The Family Justice Center will be closed Friday, April 7. You can find 24-hour hotline information on our website.

Health & Human Services

All BCHHS services will be closed Friday, April 7.

ID Bureau

The Identification Bureau at 52 Coxe Ave., will be closed Friday, April 7.

Mountain Mobility

Mountain Mobility will only be offering ADA paratransit on Friday, April 7.

Parks & Recreation

Parks & Recreation administrative offices are closed Friday, April 7. All Buncombe County public park locations will remain open.

Public Libraries

All Buncombe County Public Libraries will be closed Friday, April 7-Monday, April 10. The digital library is always available at buncombecounty.org/library.

Register of Deeds

The Buncombe County Register of Deeds Office will be closed Friday, April 7. Online services will remain available.

Solid Waste

The Buncombe County Landfill and Transfer Station will operate on a regular schedule and are open to the public on Friday, April 7.

Tax Collections/Property Assessment

Administrative offices will be closed Friday, April 7.

Waste Pro

Waste Pro will operate on a regular collection schedule Friday, April 7.