Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

On May 18, Detectives with the Special Victims Unit of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 36 Tucker Road in Black Mountain. During the execution of the search warrant, Trent Brandon Holbert was arrested and charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

Electronic devices were seized from Mr. Holbert as part of the search. This is an ongoing investigation.