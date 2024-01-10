Press release from Buncombe County

Buncombe County administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Please see below for additional information on programs and services.

Buncombe County Animal Shelter

The Buncombe County Animal Shelter will be closed Monday, Jan. 15. Please note the Animal Shelter does not operate the same hours as the Adoption Center. The shelter is closed on Sundays and all recognized Buncombe County holidays. On holidays, the shelter runs an emergency schedule, opening for 15 minutes only at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m.

Buncombe County Board of Elections

Administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

Buncombe County Courthouse

Buncombe County courts observe the North Carolina Judicial Branch holiday schedule and will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office front desk will be closed Monday, Jan. 15. All other operations will be on a normal schedule.

Emergency Services & Public Safety Communications

Administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15. EMS and 911 maintain normal operations.

Family Justice Center

The Family Justice Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 15. You can find 24-hour hotline information on our website.

Health & Human Services

All BCHHS services will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

ID Bureau

Closed to public fingerprinting and gun permitting services Monday, Jan. 15.

Mountain Mobility

Mountain Mobility will only be serving ADA paratransit on Monday, Jan. 15.

Parks & Recreation

Parks & Recreation administrative offices are closed Monday, Jan. 15. All Buncombe County public park locations will remain open.

Public Libraries

All Buncombe County Public Libraries will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, per their regular schedule. The digital library is always available at buncombecounty.org/library.

Register of Deeds

The Buncombe County Register of Deeds will be closed Monday, Jan. 15. Online services will remain available.

Solid Waste

The Buncombe County Landfill and Transfer Station will operate on a regular schedule and are open to the public on Monday, Jan. 15.

Tax Collections/Property Assessment

Administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

Waste Pro

Waste Pro will operate on a regular collection schedule Monday, Jan. 15.