Buncombe County Government offices will be closed on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day. Emergency services and public safety offices remain open. The City of Asheville and Buncombe County will be holding a virtual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m., that will air on the City of Asheville YouTube channel. Click here for more details.

Solid Waste

· The Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, May 25.

· Waste Pro collections will be closed on Monday, May 25. Monday collections will occur on Tuesday, May 26, Tuesday collections on Wednesday, and so on with Friday collections on Saturday.

Recreation Services

· Administrative offices and ranger stations will be closed on Monday, May 25, but Buncombe County staff will patrol parks on a regular basis throughout the day.

· Most parks will remain open with limited services and limited hours in some cases.

· Park visitors are asked to continue observing health and safety guidelines including maintaining at least six feet of physical distance between themselves and others who do not live in their household.

· Restrooms, water fountains, picnic shelters, rental kiosks and most athletic fields and courts remain closed.

· Gatherings are limited to 10 persons including children.

· Cane Creek Community Park, Hominy Valley Recreation Park, and all pools remain closed.

Libraries

· All Buncombe County libraries, as well as the Ask-a-Librarian line will be closed on Monday, May 25. Access our digital resources at buncombecounty.org/library.

Buncombe County Courthouse

· Buncombe County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, May 25.