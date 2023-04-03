Heads up: Buncombe County Parks & Recreation is making repairs to the basketball court at Hominy Valley Park, located at 25 Twin Lakes Drive in Candler. The basketball court will be closed for public play through Friday, April 7. Additionally, the gravel parking lot behind the basketball court is being paved, and will be closed for several days this week. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you back on the court soon.