Press release from Buncombe County:
Heads up: Buncombe County Parks & Recreation is making repairs to the basketball court at Hominy Valley Park, located at 25 Twin Lakes Drive in Candler. The basketball court will be closed for public play through Friday, April 7. Additionally, the gravel parking lot behind the basketball court is being paved, and will be closed for several days this week. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you back on the court soon.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.