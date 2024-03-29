Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the 2024 Spring Kids Fishing Tournament which will be taking place at the beautiful Charles D. Owen Park on April 13, from 8-11:30 a.m. Families are invited to join us for this tri-annual event where the love of nature and joy of fishing unite!

This event is for youth ages 15 and under. Young anglers will be divided into three age brackets for the competition: 0-5, 6-10, and 11-15. Participants can win prizes for the biggest fish, the smallest fish, and the most fish caught. Each fish caught must be brought to the designated measuring station one at a time. After measurement, the fish will be released back into the lake.

For a registration fee of $10, each young angler will receive a bucket, bait, and an assortment of snacks and refreshing beverages that will be available throughout the morning. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-up registration will be available on the day of the tournament. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. Fishing begins promptly at 8 a.m. and will end at 11:00 a.m. Prizes will be handed out at 11:30 a.m. Winners must be present to accept the prize.

No fishing license is required for residents under 16 years old. No boat fishing is allowed by competitors. All competitors must be accompanied by an adult, but the adult may not cast or reel. Only one fishing pole may be in the water per participant. Competitors are required to bring their own fishing poles and tackle.

Get ready to enjoy moments with fellow anglers, excitement, and friendly competition!

Before You Go:

· Registration is $10 and includes bait, a bucket, snacks, and refreshing drinks.

· Participants must bring their own fishing pole and tackle.

· Category winners must be present to win.

· Competitors must be accompanied by an adult.

· No boat fishing allowed.

· Pre-registration can be found here.

For questions or for more information, please call (828) 250-4260 or emailparks@buncombecounty.org.