Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County Permits & Inspections is proud to announce Jason Rogers has been selected as Assistant Director. Jason has been a Code Enforcement Officer with Buncombe County since 2015 and will transition into his new role effective immediately.

“Jason has had a long career in code enforcement and possesses a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience,” notes Director Bob Haynes. He began his career in code enforcement in 1999 and holds Level III Standard Certificates for all trades issued by the North Carolina Code Qualifications Board. Jason stood out in the pool of applicants for his certifications and is one of only 247 Code Enforcement Officers in the state that have obtained Level III certification in all trades.

As Permits & Inspections makes strides in their long term goals in alignment with the County’s 2025 Strategic Plan Jason will play a valuable role. “I look forward to working with Jason on helping guide this department into the future with electronic plan review, electronic submittal of plans, and virtual inspections,” says Haynes.

