Press release from Buncombe County:
Buncombe County Permits & Inspections is proud to announce Jason Rogers has been selected as Assistant Director. Jason has been a Code Enforcement Officer with Buncombe County since 2015 and will transition into his new role effective immediately.
“Jason has had a long career in code enforcement and possesses a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience,” notes Director Bob Haynes. He began his career in code enforcement in 1999 and holds Level III Standard Certificates for all trades issued by the North Carolina Code Qualifications Board. Jason stood out in the pool of applicants for his certifications and is one of only 247 Code Enforcement Officers in the state that have obtained Level III certification in all trades.
As Permits & Inspections makes strides in their long term goals in alignment with the County’s 2025 Strategic Plan Jason will play a valuable role. “I look forward to working with Jason on helping guide this department into the future with electronic plan review, electronic submittal of plans, and virtual inspections,” says Haynes.
To learn more about Buncombe County Permits & Inspections, click here.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.