Announcement from Buncombe County Schools:

Due to local forecasts of significant snowfall tomorrow morning, BCS students will participate in asynchronous/independent instruction tomorrow. Assignments will be posted by 10 a.m. Students will have five days to complete these assignments.

Because we are in a 100 percent remote model/Plan C, all staff may work from home tomorrow if your duties can be completed from home. Please check with your supervisor first.

For employees who wish to report to work, our buildings will open at 10 a.m. This will allow maintenance and custodians time to remove snow and ice from our campuses.

While our intent is for the buildings to open at 10, in the event buildings must be closed, further notification will be provided to staff tomorrow morning by 8 am via phone call, email, and text from BCS Communications.

If buildings cannot open and employees wish to take leave tomorrow, please input that time into AESOP by 10 a.m.

The safety of our staff remains a top priority. If you have questions, please work with your supervisor. Thanks for what you do for the students of Buncombe County.