Press release from Buncombe County:

On Nov. 5, the Board of Commissioners approved a resolution establishing revised guidelines for the funding of nonprofit agencies. Strategic Partnership Grant funding is granted to nonprofit organizations working toward outcomes in alignment with County Commissioner goals.

As part of the approved guidelines, a new committee is being established to make grant recommendations to the Board. The committee will consist of nine (9) members, who will:

Apply for membership through the Office of the Clerk to the Board of Commissioners;

Be appointed by the Board of Commissioners;

Serve three (3) year staggered terms;

Represent expertise in the Strategic Plan focus areas

Represent the geographic diversity of the County;

Abide by conflict of interest policies, to include not serving on the Board of Directors or staff of an applicant organization within the past two (2) years;

Hold open meetings and comply with public records requirements;

Utilize a standardized, points-based scoring system to review grants;

Hold in-person presentations for grant finalists;

Recommend a portfolio of grants for approval by the Board of Commissioners; and

Meet throughout the year to monitor grants and review progress.

This is a chance to help shape the future of Buncombe County by joining a newly forming committee to participate in a public budgeting process.

How to Apply

To be a part of this pivotal committee, please apply online by Friday, Dec. 13, through the Strategic Partnership Grants page here.

The application includes a place for you to indicate which of the 4 focus areas you bring expertise in, and to describe your knowledge/experience for each:

Educated & Capable Community – A county where all people thrive and demonstrate resilience throughout their lives

Environmental Stewardship – High-quality air, water, farmland and renewable energy for future generations

Vibrant Economy – A robust and sustainable economy that builds on homegrown industries/talent and provides economic mobility for all

Resident Well-Being – A county where residents are safe, healthy, and engaged in their community

Applications are due by Friday, Dec. 13. Contact Strategic Partnerships Director Rachael Nygaard at rachael.nygaard@buncombecounty.org or (828) 250-6536 for more information.