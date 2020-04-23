Buncombe County Service Foundation announces over $1 million in donations for COVID-19 relief fund

Press release from Buncombe County:

The Buncombe County Service Foundation (BCSF) is proud to host the One Buncombe Fund, which is providing basic needs for unemployed individuals and bridge funding for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first week of this crisis over 10,000 Buncombe County citizens lost their jobs, and the funds needed to keep our small businesses afloat was estimated at well over $10 million. The One Buncombe Fund was created to address those immediate needs and an early goal was set to raise $1 million by April 24. BCSF is proud to announce that this community has stepped up with generosity and support to raise over $1.1 million to date.

BCSF is grateful and honored to receive funds from many generous organizations and individuals. Thanks to recent organization sponsors; Rotary Club of NC, and Swannanoa Valley Friends Meeting. Find a complete list of donors at OneBuncombe.org.

To date, the One Buncombe Fund has helped retain 339 jobs, processed 38 loans, and provided assistance to over 664 individuals to assist them with paying their rent, mortgage, grocery bills, and other basic expenses. “I am overcome with gratitude and relief, thank you all so much” expresses one applicant, but the need still significantly exceeds the demand. BCSF has received 179 loan applications and over 3500 requests from individuals, which by the April 24 deadline is estimated to equate to $4.3 million in total requests. BCSF has set a goal to provide assistance to 100 businesses and 1000 individuals which requires an additional $300,000 and the Fund will continue to accept donations that come in after April 24.

“We were thrilled to exceed the initial goal of the one million dollar mark for One Buncombe. But the need is extreme, so a new goal is in order,” said Kit Cramer, chair of the One Buncombe fund. “Helping 100 small businesses and 1000 individuals who have lost their jobs due to the virus is an excellent new goal.”

Please help us continue to provide immediate relief to our neighbors in need by donating at OneBuncombe.org.