Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person from the Candler area of Buncombe County.

Blake Tyson Spangler is age 21, approximately 5’ 10” and 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Mr. Spangler was last heard from on April 7 and stated he was near the Red Lobster on Tunnel Road.

Anyone with information about the location of Mr. Spangler is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.