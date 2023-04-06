Press release from Buncombe County

The Buncombe County Sports Park will be closed to the public from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 for a Buncombe County employee event. The park, located at 58 Apac Circle in Asheville, will reopen to the public at 1 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please visit our website at buncombecounty.org/parks to find a park location near you.