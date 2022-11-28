WHAT: The regular monthly joint board meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, a Public Authority and a Nonprofit Corporation.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 30, 9 a.m.–11 a.m.

WHERE:

IN PERSON : At The Collider , located on the Forth Floor at 1 Haywood St, Asheville, NC 28801 .

VIRTUAL: Streamed live via Zoom webinar. Register here to attend virtually.

AGENDA: Find the agenda posted on AshevilleCVB.com. Other board meeting documents will be posted just prior to/or following the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: The BCTDA invites comments from the general public either in person or virtually via Zoom. All public commenters will have up to 3 minutes to speak and agree to follow the Processes & Protocols for Public Comments & Rules of Decorum.

IN-PERSON COMMENTS : Members of the public attending a BCTDA meeting in person who wish to make public comments will sign up upon arrival and indicate their interest. At the appointed time on the agenda, the board chair will invite those who have signed up to stand and share their comments.

CALL-IN COMMENTS: Members of the public who have signed up in advance and are registered to attend virtually can call in their comments (audio only) using the virtual Zoom webinar platform. Those who wish to call in with comments must sign-up via email no later than 12 noon on Tuesday, November 29.

CONTACTS:

FOR MEDIA QUESTIONS / FOLLOW UP : For background information on topics covered during the meeting, or to set up interviews following the event, contact Ashley Greenstein, Public Information Manager.

GENERAL QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC: Contact Julia Simpson, Manager, Executive & Strategy.

NEXT MEETING: The BCTDA will not meet in December. The next joint Buncombe County TDA meeting is on Wednesday, January 25, 2022, at 9 a.m. A link to more information will be posted HERE.