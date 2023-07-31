Press release from Buncombe County:

To help families share the love of reading with children, Buncombe County Public Libraries have launched “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,” a nationwide initiative that encourages grown-ups to read 1,000 books with their young child (from birth through age five) before they enter kindergarten. Visit any Buncombe County Public Library to start participating in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program that officially launches Aug. 12.

Studies show that a child’s brain develops rapidly in the first three years of their life. Reading with a child early on can help them develop pre-reading skills that will make it easier for them to read independently in school. Families who read to their children from a young age can help their child build early literacy skills such as letter recognition and building vocabulary.

Beginning Aug. 12, families with a child between birth to age five can pick up a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten booklet at any library location. Caregivers record the titles of the books read to their child in the booklet. Early literacy tips are found at the top of each page for caregivers to model to their child. When the “500 books read” milestone is reached, return to any library location with your booklet to receive a free canvas tote bag. When the “1,000 books read” milestone is reached, participants receive a certificate. Children have until they enter kindergarten to complete the program.

Launch party

On Saturday, Aug. 12, join the Library for a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten launch party. Children’s music band “Big, Bang, Boom!” will headline. Enjoy games, crafts, puppets, refreshments, and more. Families with children under five can pick up a reading log booklet to get started. This free event will be Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m.-noon at the East Asheville Library.