Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating and identifying the individual in this photograph. This individual is a person of interest in a larceny from a motor vehicle report. This crime occurred in the area of Old Haywood Road and Eastview Circle in the Candler community. If you have any information, please contact Buncombe County Communications at 828-250-6670 or Detective M.W. Hutchinson at 828-250-4494.