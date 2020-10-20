Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a runaway teen from the Black Mountain area of Buncombe County.

Robert Alexander Clark is age 17, a white male, approximately 5’ 6” and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Clark was last seen on October 17th around 8:15 p.m. on Lake Eden Road, wearing grey sweatpants and a black zip-up hoodie. He left on foot.

Anyone with information about the location of Robert Clark is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670. Callers can remain anonymous.