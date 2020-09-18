Press release from the Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation District:

In a snapshot, FY20 was a great year. FY20 may have thrown some curveballs, but the BCSWCD staff navigated the global pandemic with ease. Not only did the BCSWCD staff continue to provide normal programming and assistance, but they also stepped up to fight the coronavirus head on. The district staff worked countless hours in the EOC, Communications, and the I&Q Center to ensure community safety. We all know the BCSWCD staff is amazing, but they amazed us once again with their dedication and commitment to Buncombe County during the pandemic.

BCSWCD leveraged $47 million in funds for agriculture easements and conserved nearly 220 acres in Buncombe County. Despite the global pandemic, environmental education programs were able to adapt and continue. High school students were able to gain hands on experience by planting a rain garden at the BCSWCD office. Our technical assistance programs continued and brought in over $130,000 in leveraged funds for stream stabilization and grassed waterways. This is only a small portion of the success for BCSWCD.

The full annual report is available at this link.