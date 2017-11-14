Press release from media representative for Cameron Maybin:

The Holiday Project – founded and run by Major League Baseball outfielder and 2017 World Series Champion Cameron Maybin and his organization the Maybin Mission – will brighten the holidays for children in need.

First launched in 2016, the Holiday Project was started by Cameron Maybin and his wife Courtney to lend some extra support to families struggling through the holiday season in their hometown of Asheville, NC. To date, the program has delivered more than 300 gifts to kids in need of holiday cheer.

This year, The Holiday Project is expanding to invite friends and fans of the Maybin Mission to support the cause from anywhere in the world.

In addition to raising awareness and funds to support the program, the project also provides Asheville-area residents the opportunity to nominate a family in need.

To learn more, visit maybinmission.com/holidayproject

Attending the Asheville Holiday Parade? Be sure to look out for your 2017 World Series Champion Cameron Maybin and his family aboard the Maybin Mission float!

Media interviews available upon request, in partnership with Asheville Downtown Association.

WHAT:

2017 Maybin Mission Holiday Project

WHEN:

Nominations will be considered until December 4, 2017