Press release from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina:

(August 23) The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) has activated and allocated resources to its Emergency and Disaster Response Fund to accept and disburse funds supporting regional flood relief with a focus on counties and communities most severely affected. Dogwood Health Trust has made a lead gift to ensure that nonprofits can access funds for the critical early response.

Grants will be made on a rolling basis to nonprofits, faith-based organizations and public agencies through a simple, expedited process. The initial focus will be on small, quick grants to respond to immediate needs. As state and federal relief funds reach WNC, larger, proactive grants will address longer-term recovery. Nonprofits are invited to submit online applications atwww.cfwnc.org beginning Wednesday, August 25.

“In situations like this, nonprofits are already positioned to help our communities and join other first responders,” said CFWNC President Elizabeth Brazas. “It is inspiring to see these frontline organizations mobilize so quickly to help affected residents. In partnership with regional funders and donors, we want to ensure that these groups have access to the funds they need. This collective effort is one of many directing assistance to our neighbors. We are grateful to everyone rallying to provide support.”

“Dogwood Health Trust is proud to partner once again with The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina to rapidly deploy emergency funding to our region,” said Dr. Susan Mims, interim CEO at Dogwood Health Trust. “This type of funder collaboration means a faster, more coordinated response to those in need and greater impact overall for our region.”

In addition to CFWNC and Dogwood Health Trust, WNC Bridge Foundation, Mission Health and Wicked Weed Brewing have committed resources to this effort. Members of the community who wish to support aid to those affected can donate to the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund at www.cfwnc.org. Administrative fees are waived so that every dollar goes directly to assistance.

CFWNC works with families, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking. A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages over 1,200 funds and facilitated $29 million in grants last year bringing total distributions to more than $305 million since its founding in 1978.